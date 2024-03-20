Ankita Lokhande Receives Praises From Television Czarina Ektaa. R. Kapoor For Her Performance In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

MUMBAI : After moving fans with the portrayal of Yamunabai in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’s trailer, actress Ankita Lokhande received praise from producer Ekta Kapoor for her look in the film. Ektaa shared a still of Ankita from the trailer of her upcoming film and wrote, "THIS IS SO FAAAB. You are LOOKING SO GOOOD." In 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', Ankita will be seen in a no-make-up look. She had earlier shared how Randeep Hooda wasn't sure about casting her as Yamunabai as she was "too pretty" for the part.

Talking about the film being directed by Randeep, Ankita had previously shared, "He (Randeep) had done so much research, he was so sure about what he wanted in the film. He knew everything about what she (Yamunabai Savarkar) was like. She was the successful woman behind a successful man (Veer Savarkar).”

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' explores Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's revolutionary journey, highlighting his visionary ideas and resilience. The film, which stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role, also marks the actor's directorial debut. As the film is set to release on March 22, audiences can expect a fascinating portrayal of Savarkar's life and his enduring partnership with Yamunabai.







