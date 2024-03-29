Ankita Lokhande showered with affection at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's special screening for NGO women

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande attended a special screening of her latest release ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, which was organised for 52 women from an NGO. The event turned into a memorable experience for Ankita as she was showered with heaps of praises for her portrayal of Yamunabai in the film, which marks actor Randeep Hooda's debut as a director. A glimpse from the event featured the actress getting swarmed with love from the special guests. She was also seen interacting with the audience.

‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ essays the story of the revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, played by Randeep Hooda. Ever since the movie released, Ankita's fans have been praising the actress for acing the no makeup look and the character. The film has been receiving critical accolades from critics as well as the audience. Earlier, while talking about her role, Ankita described Yamunabai as a strong woman, who was the driving force of Savarkar's life. The film, produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Yogesh Rahar, and Randeep Hooda, released in theatres on March 22.