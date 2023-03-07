Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas on 6th July

Hombale Films to drop the teaser of 'Salaar' with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's directorial, coming July 6th!
Salaar

MUMBAI: One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Prashanth Neel directorial 'Salaar' starring the biggest superstar Prabhas has been in talks ever since its announcement. While the audience is eagerly waiting to hear some updates about this mega project, the makers dropped a big announcement, revealing the teaser date and time i.e. 6th July, 5:12 Am.

Salaar is the biggest film of the year, coming from the biggest action director Prashanth Neel who also directed KGF and the biggest action superstar Prabhas whose Bahubali franchise is considered to be one of the biggest ever made in this era, will be coming together for the first time.

After a long wait, the teaser of Prashant Neel’s directorial from the house of Hombale Films- 'Salaar' is all set to release on 6th July, that is going to be one teaser for all the languages. After ruling the year 2022 with blockbusters like KGF 2 and Kantara, Prabhas starrer Salaar is the next big project from the house of Hombale Films that is surely going to set new records at the box office. As the teaser of Prashant Neet’s upcoming is all set for its release, the excitement to witness a glimpse of this mega-action-packed film is even at peak.

Hombale Films, Salaar stars Prabhas  along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.

