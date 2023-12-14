Announcement! New song announced from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, glimpse inside

MUMBAI : Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled ‘Fighter’ which has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced. This is the first aerial action thriller directed by Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

No doubt, fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming movie and to see the fresh pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on the big screen for the first time. The anticipation of the movie is very high as this is the first ever aerial action entertainer in India.

Since the time of its announcement, the movie has been in talks and also in headlines for various reasons. Sometimes the netizens voiced their opinion on the first look of the movie while sometimes the audiences got excited seeing the Behind-the-scenes visuals from the movie.

All it says is that the hype is real and the audience really want the release date to come soon. The audience have been waiting for the movie to be released, and the makers have already released the teaser of the movie.

We recently saw the first looks of the characters and now there is another latest update, which is an announcement.

So the makers of the movie have announced that a new song from the movie will be released tomorrow (15th December). In the announcement, we see a sneak peek of the song and it’s really getting the audience excited. Check out the post below: