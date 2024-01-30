Announcement! Nikkhil Advani announces his next Freedom At Midnight, deets inside

MUMBAI: This year started with a bang. The audience got to watch some amazing teasers, trailers and even announcements of many movies both Hindi and South movies. While some movies released and gave good content to the audience, there are some which are yet to be released.

This year, there are many big names with big movies and it seems it’s going to be an amazing year. Now we got to see Nikkhil Advani, a Hindi movie director, announce his latest movie Freedom At Midnight.

Nikkhil Advani has earlier made movies like Batla House, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chandni Chowk To China, Hero, D-Day and many more. Recently, we got to watch Mumbai Diaries 26/11, an OTT series which was directed by Nikkhil Advani.

The announcement was posted on his Instagram profile where he gave some details about the project. Check out the post below:

According to the caption of the director, it seems the movie is a historic movie based on the time of partition. Check out the caption of the post where Nikkhil Advani says, “A work of scholarship, of investigation, research and of significance.” - The New York Times

Freedom At Midnight by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins

Sacrifice of many. Ambition of one.

Shoot Begins.”

The release date of the movie and the cast of the movie is yet to be revealed but the shoot has begun.

