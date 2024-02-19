Announcement! Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza team up for the upcoming movie Raja Shivaji, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi movie industry, giving major couple goals to everyone. Their real life love story is better than any romantic movie.

Riteish and Genelia started their career with the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam and that’s when the couple met. The actors got to know each other better with time and came closer. Talking about Riteish Deshmukh, the actor has impressed a lot of people in the audience and has always strived to give his best which is why he has earned so much love and respect from the fans.

Also read - Riteish Deshmukh talks about the music of his Marathi debut directorial 'Ved'

Riteish Deshmukh has given some amazing performances in movies like Masti, Ek Villain, Housefull, Dhamaal, Aladin, Total Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy and many more. Along with Hindi movies, he has also earned a lot of recognition from Marathi audience as he was part of Marathi movies like Ved, Lai Bhaari and Mauli.

When talking about Genelia D’Souza, the actress is loved for her performances in movies like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Tere Naal love Ho gaya and a few more. Genelia and Riteish are one of the most loved couples and there are many times when the couple sets a major goal with their Instagram videos, pictures and interviews.

However, this time, the couple is coming together for a major project. That’s right, Riteish Deshmukh has taken up a project that will be directed by him. The movie is titled ‘Raja Shivaji’ and is going to be a Jio Studios production. Even Genelia D’Souza will be teaming up with him on the project. The movie will be based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Check out the first poster of the movie below:

It is going to be a bilingual movie that will be made in Marathi and Hindi languages. Talking about the release date and filming, the shooting will start soon and the movie is scheduled for a 2025 release.

Also read - Riteish Deshmukh talks about the music of his Marathi debut directorial 'Ved'

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.