Announcement! Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza team up for the upcoming movie Raja Shivaji, check out the deets inside

Riteish Deshmukh has taken up a project that will be directed by him. The movie is titled ‘Raja Shivaji’ and is going to be a Jio Studios production.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 10:48
movie_image: 
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi movie industry, giving major couple goals to everyone. Their real life love story is better than any romantic movie.

Riteish and Genelia started their career with the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam and that’s when the couple met. The actors got to know each other better with time and came closer. Talking about Riteish Deshmukh, the actor has impressed a lot of people in the audience and has always strived to give his best which is why he has earned so much love and respect from the fans.

Also read - Riteish Deshmukh talks about the music of his Marathi debut directorial 'Ved'

Riteish Deshmukh has given some amazing performances in movies like Masti, Ek Villain, Housefull, Dhamaal, Aladin, Total Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy and many more. Along with Hindi movies, he has also earned a lot of recognition from Marathi audience as he was part of Marathi movies like Ved, Lai Bhaari and Mauli.

When talking about Genelia D’Souza, the actress is loved for her performances in movies like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Tere Naal love Ho gaya and a few more. Genelia and Riteish are one of the most loved couples and there are many times when the couple sets a major goal with their Instagram videos, pictures and interviews.

However, this time, the couple is coming together for a major project. That’s right, Riteish Deshmukh has taken up a project that will be directed by him. The movie is titled ‘Raja Shivaji’ and is going to be a Jio Studios production. Even Genelia D’Souza will be teaming up with him on the project. The movie will be based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Check out the first poster of the movie below:

It is going to be a bilingual movie that will be made in Marathi and Hindi languages. Talking about the release date and filming, the shooting will start soon and the movie is scheduled for a 2025 release.

Also read - Riteish Deshmukh talks about the music of his Marathi debut directorial 'Ved'

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Genelia D’Souza Riteish Deshmukh Raja Shivaji Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hindi movies Marathi movies Bollywood Updates Riteish Deshmukh movies Movie News upcoming hindi movies upcoming Marathi movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 10:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Really! The three Makwana Bahus will wrap up a sleeping Natasha in the blanket
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Surekha will want Yashwant Rao to take strict action against Ishaan and Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: OMG! A distressed Shruti will cry and will be ready to leave the house
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Woah! Ruhi Singh looks super hot as she enjoys her vacation in Thailand
MUMBAI: Actress Ruhi Singh is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in today's time, she has been known...
Whoa! "YOU HAVE GROWN UP TO BE A FINE YOUNG MAN" Sudhanshu introduces his son Nirvaan and he will make your jaws drop
MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is a well known face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many shows and is...
Whoa! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar gives a glimpse of her 'Old Gold Gang', can you recognise them?
MUMBAI: Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running...
Recent Stories
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan title track out! Akshay and Tiger and here to make you groove in this new version
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan title track out! Akshay and Tiger and here to make you groove in this new version
VIKRANT MASSEY
Wow! Take a look at the most underrated actors of Indian film industry
Deepika Padukone
Woah! Deepika Padukone's Unwavering Stand: No Regrets About 'RK' Tattoo Revealed in Throwback Koffee with Karan Episode
Karan Johar
Must read! Karan Johar made shocking revelations about director Vasan Bala dozing off during the K3G screening; Bala shares insights on Alia Bhatt's Jigra
Sanjana Sanghi
Exclusive! “It has to be a good script and great actors” Sanjana Sanghi on the parameters she looks forward to before saying yes to any project
Rohit Shetty
Must read! Rohit Shetty reveals how his father started drinking after the accident that took place on the sets of Bombay 405 Miles