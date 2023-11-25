Announcement! Teaser date announced for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, check out the deets inside

While the audience have been waiting for the movie to be released, here we have a teaser announcement post which you should not miss.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled ‘Fighter’ which has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced. This is the first aerial action thriller directed by Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

No doubt, fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming movie and to see the fresh pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on the big screen for the first time. The anticipation of the movie is very high as this is the first ever aerial action entertainer in India.

Since the time of its announcement, the movie has been in talks and also in headlines for various reasons. Sometimes the netizens voiced their opinion on the first look of the movie while sometimes the audiences got excited seeing the Behind-the-scenes visuals from the movie.

All it says is that the hype is real and the audience really want the release date to come soon. However, while the audience have been waiting for the movie to be released, here we have a teaser announcement post which you should not miss.

Take a look at the poster below:

That’s right, hold on to your seats as the teaser will release on 5th December.

Till now, all the talks about the movie have really contributed to the hype and the audience will have their expectations high with the movie.

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

