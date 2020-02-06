Another FIR filed against Ganesh Acharya for sexually harassing woman choreographer

MUMBAI: Ganesh Acharya, who is a well-known choreographer in Bollywood, has been making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Another FIR has been filed against the choreographer, following sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by a senior background dancer.

Media reports stated that in a letter to the National Commission of Women (NCW) on Tuesday, the complainant revealed that Ganesh Acharya had "coerced" her into having sex with him in 1990, but she managed to get away.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the complainant said that she felt the need to come forward with her story after she read about the first FIR filed against Acharya. The complainant also revealed that she knows of another person Acharya had tried something similar on.

Talking about the first FIR, it was filed by a 33-year-old assistant choreographer. She accused him of forcing her to watch adult videos and depriving her of work. She had filed a complaint against Ganesh Acharya at Maharashtra Women's Commission and Amboli Police Station on 28 January 2020.

However, Ganesh Acharya has denied the charges and believes that these are part of a conspiracy against him.

