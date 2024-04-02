Ansh Bagri's Transformation for 'Baghin': Changed Personality to Embody Emotional Role of Deva

MUMBAI: In an exploration of character immersion, actor Ansh Bagri unveils the intricate preparations he underwent for his role as Deva in the upcoming show 'Baghin.' Known for his work in 'Love Ka Panga' and 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji,' Ansh delves into the emotional and physical changes he embraced to authentically portray Deva.

Detailing his character, Ansh reveals, "I'm playing a character called Deva, and he is always out in the sun and doesn't care about how he looks. During this process, I started tanning myself. This character is very heavy on emotions and very different."

The actor goes on to share the profound impact the role had on him, stating, "While playing this character, I really changed my personality. It actually automatically changed my personality and actual look because I started thinking like Deva in everything, and the way he looks and all, it's very different. I've never done anything like this before."

Ansh's dedication to embodying Deva's essence showcases a transformative approach to his craft. He expresses hope that the audience will resonate with the emotional depth, unique appearance, and multifaceted nature of Deva in 'Baghin,' a show with a distinctive title that promises to captivate viewers.

The mystical revenge thriller 'Baghin' follows the journey of Gauri, played by Aneri Vajani, who becomes possessed by the spirit of a vengeful tigress, seeking retribution against those responsible for her demise. With its intriguing premise, 'Baghin' is set to stream on Atrangii OTT from February 8.

