Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan starrer 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' to premiere on Disney+ hotstar

MUMBAI: Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele starring Zarine Khan and Anshuman Jha is stuck for a long time now the movie which was supposed to be release in the year 2020 got shifted because of the pandemic hit across the globe.

And now finally the movie is all set for its digital premiere, Ham Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele directed by Harish Vyas will now premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 9th May 2021.

And today the main cause and Disney platform launched new poster of the movie mentioning the release date of the movie.

Ham bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele movie deals with the story about a gay man, Veer (Anshuman), and a lesbian woman Mansi (Zareen), and their road trip from Delhi to McLeod Ganj, and how they are forced to become friends.

For the film, Zareen won the Best Actress Award at the Rajasthan International Film Festival. The romantic drama also won the Best Film Audience Choice Award at South Asian International Film Festival in New York.

