Anshuman Jha to direct his 1st feature film

02 Sep 2019 02:45 PM

Actor Anshuman Jha of "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" fame will don the director's hat for the feature film "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli", which will be a black comedy thriller set in the UK.

The screenplay, which has been in development for over a year, has been penned by Bikas Mishra. Mishra had directed Anshuman in the 2016 film "Chauranga".

The actor, who has directed plays in the past, said: "This is a one-off project. My idols have been artistes like Kishore Kumar, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, so I guess it's natural that I want to explore different things as an artiste. 

"But film direction is a huge responsibility and I don't think I can do it very often. I am an actor and that is my first love... The material of 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' is very close to me, it's a genre (black comedy thriller) that I enjoy a lot and therefore it's an extension as an artiste for me. Cast will be critical to how the film shapes up."

Source: IANS

