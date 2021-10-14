Antha Ishtam' promo gives a glimpse of 'Bheemla Nayak' love story

MUMBAI : Featuring Telugu 'power star' Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati as the lead actors, the movie 'Bheemla Nayak' is being made under the direction of Sagar Chandra K.

The official remake of Malayalam hit 'Ayyapanum Koshiyum', 'Bheemla Nayak' stars Nithya Menen as one of the leads.

The makers of 'Bheemla Nayak' have released the promo of an upcoming lyrical song, which has now doubled the anticipation around the release. The song 'Antha Ishtam' sung by K.S. Chithra is all set to be released on Friday. This song is to feature Pawan Kalyan and Nithya Menen, who play a couple in this action drama.

The lyrics for 'Antha Ishtam' are penned by famous lyricist Ram Jogayya Sasthri, while the music is composed by S.S. Thaman. The fans, who are all happy about the glimpse of 'Antha Ishtam', are looking forward to the full song being unveiled on Friday.

'Bheemla Nayak' is slated for a grand release during Makar Sankranthi, while it locks horns with other Telugu biggies.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam', and other big films are set to hit the screens during the same season.

Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues and screenplay for 'Bheemla Nayak', while Sithara Entertainments bankroll the movie.

SOURCE : IANS