Anu Aggarwal: The day we get naturally conscious with celebrating Holi, I will certainly consider playing it

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 16:00
MUMBAI:Actress Anu Aggarwal says that Holi is not something that enjoys plays and generally avoids celebrating the festival. However, she says that if there are some changes made in the way people play Holi, she would try and celebrate it as well.

“Holi is a festival filled with fanfare and joy what with the colours and water guns etc. However, there are two aspects in the way we celebrate Holi that need to be considered. Firstly, the water crisis is huge and is expected to get much worse, so we need to be careful about how much water we waste,” she says.

She adds, “Secondly, the chemical based colours could create rashes in some skin types, and are generally unhealthy so we need to be aware of that. The sooner we adapt to a dry Holi, the better, with natural fruits and vegetable colours, like beet has a really strong colour and is healthy too. The day we get naturally conscious with celebrating Holi, I will certainly consider playing it, and not avoiding it like I have been doing.”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 16:00

