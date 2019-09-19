News

Anu Malik 'never felt shy to ask for work'

19 Sep 2019 12:01 PM

Singer-composer Anu Malik says when he started off in showbiz, he was never ashamed to ask for work.

During his early days in the industry, Anu had showed his hand to a palm reader who told him that he will not accomplish anything big in his life.

"I had to prove the palm reader wrong and prove that our hand does not tell anything about our future but our actions and dedication to achieve our dreams decide our future. Even when I started singing, I never felt shy to ask for work. I had also asked for work in the initial stage of my career and I never felt ashamed of it," Anu said, while shooting for kids singing reality show "Superstar Singer".

past seven days