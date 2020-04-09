News

Anu Malik unveils song to spread joy amid COVID-19 crisis

09 Apr 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Anu Malik has come up with a new track titled "Happy happy rehne ka please don't worry", urging people to stay happy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I came up with this song only to uplift the mood of everybody who is at home under lockdown due to the coronavirus. I want to make them happy and to tell them not to give up and keep fighting,"Anu said.

In the track's video, Anu can be seen happily doing household chores -- be it mopping a floor or making tea.

Anu also shared what went behind the making of "Happy happy rehne ka please don't worry".

"This song came to me in a flash..I was sitting at home ..Suddenly I thought that everybody is going through his or her depression / fear / frustration / helplessness and what not.. All of sudden this line 'happy happy rehne ka please don't worry' hit me.

"I at once shared it with my lyric writer Kumaar who loved the line.. he sent me the lyrics of the entire song in 20 minutes and I composed it in 10 minutes. this tune just came to me just like that," Anu added.

