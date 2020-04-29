News

Anu Malik's daughter Anmol debuts as an author

29 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Anu Malik's 25-year-old daughter Anmol has come up with her debuut novel, titled "Three impossible Wishes", which is a rom-com.

"There are worlds in my head I want to bring to life, through music and stories. I've been a writer for as long as I can remember. Even with a song, it's always the lyrics that attract me first.

"I also love whimsical places, quirky silly innocent characters, and hilarious anecdotes. I do hope my book makes people smile and reads as deliciously as warm cookies," Anmol said.

Published by Harper Collins, Anmol's book is digitally available on Amazon and Google Books. It is also available for kindle.

While announcing the launch of her book, Anmol also thanked actor Ayushmann Khurrana for giving his quote in the book.

"Totally cheeky, completely hilarious and endlessly charming," Ayushmann has written about the book.

