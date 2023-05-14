Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15', 'Ra.One' and the most recent 'Bheed', had a walk down the memory lane.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 21:00
movie_image: 
Anubhav Sinha

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15', 'Ra.One' and the most recent 'Bheed', had a walk down the memory lane.

Taking to his Instagram, the director shared pictures from the Day 1 of shooting of his films 'Ra.One' and 'Mulk' in two separate posts.

The first picture shared by Anubhav shows him in the company of the late actor Rishi Kapoor. The two can be seen in an intense conversation as the director appears to be explaining something to his actor.

He captioned the picture: "Shoot Day 1 #Mulk. I so miss him."

The other post shared by Anubhav shows Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan doing pooja with the director on the first day of shoot on 'Ra.One'.

Anubhav wrote in the caption: "Shoot Day 1 #Ra.One. what a ride that still goes on."

'Ra.One' is considered to be a game-changer in Indian animation and VFX. However, the film was a commercial disaster that failed to impress the audience because of its storytelling."

SOURCE: IANS

Anubhav Sinha Mulk Article 15 Ra.One Bheed Shoot Day 1 Shah Rukh Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “So initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city”,Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT, and upcoming twists of the show!
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
“We are more like best friends” says Hiba Nawab from Star Bharat’s show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’
MUMBAI :Hiba Nawab is a renown face of the television industry and know for her versatility in acting. She is currently...
Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15', 'Ra.One' and the most recent '...
Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki
MUMBAI:   Actress Jyotsna Chandola is known for playing Khushi Bharadwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka. The actress...
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his zombie-comedy film 'Go Goa Gone'.The actor calls...
Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue making more solo singles
MUMBAI: Actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey says he wants to continue to make more singles after getting a good response for...
Recent Stories
Anubhav Sinha
Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kunal Kemmu
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap speaks up on 'The Kerala Story': To ban it is just wrong
Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar: Imperative for co-creators to have shared set of values
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha promises to support three budding woman entrepreneurs
Priyanka
Priyanka felt like a 'doormat' in relationships before she met Nick Jonas
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana on 'Rascals', 'Double Dhamaal': Never made any wrong decisions ever