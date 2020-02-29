Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, opens strong, collects 3.07 crores on first Friday! 

MUMBAI: The Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad finally hit the screens on 28th February 2020 and is receiving raving reviews from viewers.

Thappad opened strong and collected 3.07 crores on Day 1 and Thappad surely struck the right chord with the audiences.

The viewers have loved how such a critical topic has gotten light and has been talked about in such a tenacious way. Weekend collections expected to be big due to strong word of mouth and positive media reviews.

Thappad marks the hattrick of hits given by Anubhav Sinha after Mulk and Article 15. The movie also marks the reunion of Taapsee Pannu and Anubahv after Mulk. The on-screen duo has surely created the right noise with such a gut-wrenching storyline.

Ahead of the release, various previews were held at Delhi, Jaipur, and Bhopal. The critics and the people present had already declared it a blockbuster and 'The Most Important Film Of The Year.'

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie hit the screens on 28th February 2020.