Anuj Saini says, “While working with Alia, Janhvi, Varun, Jacqueline, Ranveer, I never felt like they are stars” – Exclusive

MUMBAI: Anuj Saini has been a popular face in advertising and music videos. He made his Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Anuj and spoke to him about his experience of working with stars and a lot more…

Were you not hesitant to make your Bollywood debut with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh as you don’t play a titular role in it?

I didn’t want to make my debut in a typical rom-com, love story film. I wanted to make my debut in a content-driven film. This film is more of an ensemble cast, so the character that I am playing is equally important. I wanted to do something different which normal newcomers don’t do.

Also Read: Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh actor Anuj Saini on his Bollywood debut, “I am very excited, but very nervous also as we are clashing with Pathaan” – Exclusive

You have worked with stars like Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in advertisements and music videos. How was your experience of working with them?

When I went on the sets, I first thought that they will come with an attitude that they are a star. But, when I started interacting and working with them, it felt like normal people. While working with Alia, Janhvi, Varun, Jacqueline, Ranveer, I never felt like they are stars. Of course, they are stars, but the way they interacted and their style of working it’s just like normal people like how I am. So, it was like that.

Do you have a list of actors, actresses, and directors you would like to work with?

I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about directors, I wanted to work with Rajkumar Santoshi, and I have already done. But, I want to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, and the list goes on and on. I work love to work with Sharvari, and I would love to work with Alia again maybe in a long format, and Janhvi.

Also Read: “We have heard about Gandhi now the youth should also hear about Godse, even he should be given a chance to make his point” - Rajkumar Santoshi on his agenda for make the movie ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.