Anuja Joshi is 'unconventional' in 'Broken But Beautiful season 2'

MUMBAI: Actress Anuja Joshi will be seen playing a character who is uninhibited and unconventional in season 2 of the OTT series, "Broken But Beautiful".



Anuja's character Debbie is a professional sommelier who is upbeat, spontaneous and quirky.



"It is really exciting for me to be working alongside Vikrant Massey who is a great actor. I am playing the character of Debbie, a dear friend of Veer, who is uninhibited and unconventional girl. She is a professional Sommelier, who likes her wine like her men, unconventional and intriguing. I am sure she will definitely take Veer and Sameera's story to a new level and fans will surely love her," said Anuja.



The second season of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's "Broken…But Beautiful" will witness Veer and Sameera sailing their own course of life after deciding to stay away from each other and focus on themselves. In this quest of moving on and starting a new chapter of their lives separately, they had forgotten the fact that they are like two opposite sides of a magnet who are supposed to be with each other.



Source: IANS