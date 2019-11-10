News

Anuja Joshi is 'unconventional' in 'Broken But Beautiful season 2'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Nov 2019 12:30 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Anuja Joshi will be seen playing a character who is uninhibited and unconventional in season 2 of the OTT series, "Broken But Beautiful".

Anuja's character Debbie is a professional sommelier who is upbeat, spontaneous and quirky.

"It is really exciting for me to be working alongside Vikrant Massey who is a great actor. I am playing the character of Debbie, a dear friend of Veer, who is uninhibited and unconventional girl. She is a professional Sommelier, who likes her wine like her men, unconventional and intriguing. I am sure she will definitely take Veer and Sameera's story to a new level and fans will surely love her," said Anuja.

The second season of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's "Broken…But Beautiful" will witness Veer and Sameera sailing their own course of life after deciding to stay away from each other and focus on themselves. In this quest of moving on and starting a new chapter of their lives separately, they had forgotten the fact that they are like two opposite sides of a magnet who are supposed to be with each other.

Source: IANS

Tags > Anuja Joshi, Broken But Beautiful, Season 2, Vikrant Massey, Veer, Sameera, ALTBalaji, Zee5, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
09 Nov 2019 04:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai actress, Megha Ray is all praises about co-stars Rohit Suchanti and Shoaib Aly
Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai actress, Megha Ray is all... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Nov 2019 04:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Parth’s message for fans, Niti’s birthday plans, and more
Parth’s message for fans, Niti’s birthday plans,... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh

past seven days