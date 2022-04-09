Anupam Kher calls Kangana Ranaut a 'brilliant director'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is working with actress Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming directorial 'Emergency', has called her a "brilliant director" and shared how the two jammed on the sets of the film.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Anupam Kher calls Kangana Ranaut a 'brilliant director'

MUMBAI : Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is working with actress Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming directorial 'Emergency', has called her a "brilliant director" and shared how the two jammed on the sets of the film.

During a recent media interaction Anupam Kher spoke with RJ Siddharth Kannan about working with Kangana on the film. The actor said: "I recently did a schedule with Kangana and she's a brilliant director. She would whisper suggestions in my ear that would just leave me mesmerised."

To which Kangana replied: "Always so kind and gracious."

'Emergency' is Kangana's second directorial after her 2019 release 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', in which she played the titular role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Like her first directorial, Kangana will be essaying the central character of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency'.

The film will unravel the story behind one of the darkest chapters of Independent India's history when civil rights were curbed and elections were suspended. The Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975 until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.

'Emergency' also stars Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary and Shreyas Talpade.

SOURCE IANS 

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher Kangana Ranaut brilliant director Milind Soman Mahima Chaudhary Shreyas Talpade. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 19:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Marathi web series 'Jakkal' to tell story of Pune serial murders
MUMBAI : Marathi web series 'Jakkal' is set to unravel the Joshi-Abhyankar serial murders that took place in the Pune...
Amitabh Bachchan back on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
MUMBAI : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested negative for Covid after nine days in isolation, shared that he is...
Ankita Lokhande: Sushant Singh Rajput was my guru
MUMBAI : Actress Ankita Lokhande, who had dated Sushant Singh Rajput, was left teary-eyed after a dance-based reality...
Anupam Kher calls Kangana Ranaut a 'brilliant director'
MUMBAI : Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is working with actress Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming directorial '...
Rasika Dugal: Women-centric content previously was just an act of tokenism
MUMBAI : With women power taking the lead in the digital space with shows such as 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mirzapur', actress...
Before 'Cuttputlli': 5 Bollywood serial killer flicks that send shivers down the spine
MUMBAI : Every now and then, a serial or psychopath killer emerges from the dark alleys and haunt the world with...
Recent Stories
Ankita Lokhande: Sushant Singh Rajput was my guru
Ankita Lokhande: Sushant Singh Rajput was my guru
Latest Video