Anupam Kher gets emotional at the screening of Kaagaz 2, tells Satish Kaushik's daughter that he missed her father

MUMBAI: A special screening of late actor Satish Kaushik's film Kaagaz 2 was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. It was attended by his wife Shashi Kaushik and their daughter Vanshika. Taking to Instagram, Satish's close friend, actor Anupam Kher, who is also part of the film, shared a video as he spoke to Satish's wife and daughter.

In the clip, Anupam sat next to Vanshika and Shashi. He asked Vanshika about her opinion on the film. She replied, "Bohut acchi (Very good)." When he asked what else she liked in the film apart from Satish, Vanshika said, "Aapka role (Your role)." Anupam smiled and said, "You like my role?" as Vanshika nodded.

Anupam added, "Vanshika, you were so important in the audience. Today was the first screening of Kaagaz 2, you came to watch with your mother, and you liked the film, I'm very, very happy." When Anupam asked if she wanted to say something else, she replied, "No."

Anupam then asked Shashi about the film. She said, "I liked the film. All the characters were very good. I like Satish's work a lot." Anupam added, "It is one of Satish's best performances." Looking at Vanshika, he said, "Don't you think so?" and she nodded. He continued, "Satish's performance was once of the best. I also missed him." Anupam and Vanshika then smiled at each other as he kissed her head. When one of the people nearby said that Satish is still alive in the hearts of his fans, Anupam replied, “Of course.”

Sharing the clip, Anupam wrote, "After the soulful 1st screening of Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz 2 it was quite an emotional moment to speak to Vanshika and Shashi Kaushik. What an amazing issue based last last film of my friend Satish! Releasing on 1st March. Jai Ho! (Heart eyes and folded hands emojis)."

Recently, during the promotion of Kaagaz 2, Anupam made his late friend part of the event by keeping a chair for him. Talking to ANI, he had said, “It was his (Satish Kaushik) passion project. He was working for 2 years on this project. This is based on true incidents. He was so passionate about the subject."

The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Anant Desai, Neena Gupta, Smriti Kalra, and Satish Kaushik. It is all set to hit theatres on March 1. Directed by VK Prakash, the film highlights hardships of ordinary individuals due to protests and rallies.

