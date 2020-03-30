Anupam Kher interacts with BMC workers

MUMBAI: Talented actor Anupam Kher is also the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. He is the recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. He has appeared in over 500 films in several languages and many plays. He holds the record for winning the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian five times in total for Ram Lakhan (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khel (1992), Darr (1993), and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995).

The actor plays positive and comic roles as well as negative and intense ones with equal ease.

Presently, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak. All of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing. Mr. Kher was recently seen interacting with the real heroes of Mumbai—BMC workers—from his balcony.

It is commendable to see him appreciating the efforts of BMC workers. We would also like to take this opportunity to salute and thank all the frontline workers for helping us survive these times of crises.