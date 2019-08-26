Anupam pens love note to Kirron on wedding anniversary

Veteran actor Anupam Kher showed his mushy side on his 34th wedding anniversary on Monday by writing a brief letter to his wife and actress-politician Kirron Kher.

Sharing a black and white photo from their wedding ceremony, Anupam tweeted: "Dearest Kirron! Happy 34th wedding anniversary. Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. @KirronKherBJP."

Kirron also posted a black and white photo of the couple and captioned it: "Looking forward to many more years of togetherness dearest @AnupamPKher. Happy wedding anniversary. Love and god bless always."

Anupam has often shown his support to Kirron's political career on social media. On the film front, the two have also featured together in movies like "Veer-Zaara" and "Rang De Basanti".

Source: IANS



