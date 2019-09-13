News

Anupam shares video of SRK's Kenyan fan singing 'DDLJ' song

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 12:15 PM

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fan from Kenya lip-syncing a number from their blockbuster 1995 film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".

Anupam on Thursday afternoon took to Twitter, where he shared a video of a fan from Kenya lip-syncing the song "Tujhe dekha to", picturised on Shah Rukh and Kajol.

"Presenting Sharukh and Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. Video shared by the man who composed the song,
Lalit Pandit. Enjoy music is universal," Anupam captioned the image.

The video on Twitter currently has 5.6 K likes and 778 re-tweets.

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" is directed by Aditya Chopra. It told the story about two characters Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and then fall in love.

Source: IANS

Tags > Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Aditya Chopra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy Anjum Fakih's birthday bash
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days