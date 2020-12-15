Anuradha Mukherjee to play gangster Vikas Dubey's wife in 'Hanak'

MUMBAI: Actress Anuradha Mukherjee has been roped in to play Richa Dubey, wife of late gangster Vikas Dubey in his biopic titled Hanak.

Talking about her role, Anuradha shared: "My screen character is very strong and unusual and I was delighted that i got the role. Every actor dreams of doing roles where she can prove her versatility. Vikas Dubey was the most talked about story in media this year, so as a story, Hanak is current and exciting."

Producer Mohaan Nadaar revealed how the Bengali actress was readied for her character: "Anuradha is a very strong actor who fit the part really well. Though she speaks fluent Hindi but we still got her to do workshops that trained her to pick up the Kanpuria dialect perfectly. "

Hanak is based on the book Main Kanpur Wala written by Mridul Kapil. The crime drama is being directed by Manish Vatssalya and stars television actor Manish Goel as Vikas Dubey of Kanpur. The film, inspired by the life of the late dreaded criminal Dubey is currently on floors in Bhopal.

