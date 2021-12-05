Anuradha Paudwal recalls recording of 'Bahut Pyar Karte Hai' from 'Saajan'

MUMBAI: Dec 4 (IANS) Anuradha Paudwal, who has given voice to several popular tracks like 'Mujhe Neend Na Aaye', 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' and many more shares an interesting anecdote from her recording days.

The renowned singer will appear as special guest on the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. She goes down the memory lane after looking at contestant Anshika Chonkar's performance on Anuradha Paudwal's melodious song 'Bahut Pyar Karte Hai' from the movie 'Saajan'.

Revealing an incident from the day of her recording, Anuradha Paudwal said: "Back in those days we used to record multiple songs in a day, so we always were in a motion and our voices were also prone to that. So, one day, while I went for the recording, I was told we would rehearse a bit before the final take of the song, and I agreed."

"I still remember there were live musicians because it was supposed to be a live recording and I heard the song and went on to rehearse for it. And when it was done, I asked when we would be recording the final one, and to my surprise they said it was done. So, the scratch version of the song that I recorded thinking I was rehearsing, actually went on to be the final song for the film and I had no clue about it," she added.

Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. The show hosted by Aditya Narayan airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE : IANS