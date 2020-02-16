Anurag Arora: I've refused many cop characters

"Delhi Crime" actor Anurag Arora has often donned the khaki uniform in films and web series. Now, seen as an army officer in "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2", the actor is set to return as a cop again in the second season of "Delhi Crime". But he says he doesn't take all the "cop characters" that come his way.

Whether it was the popular web series, "Delhi Crime", or Bollywood films, including "Maatr", he has played the role of a police officer on-screen a number of times.

"There is a concept of 'typecasting' in our industry, so I think it gives people a security that 'this person can do a particular role'. They don't want to take the risk 'ki ye banda dusra role kar paega ya nahi' (whether the actor will be able to play another role or not). I have refused so many cop characters because I don't want to be typecast," Anurag told IANS.

"The last film I did was 'Kabir Singh' which was different. 'Delhi Crime' is also different. It is the first time you see a different perspective of police. I try my best to break the monotony," he added.

He slipped into a uniform again, this time to play an army officer in the new TV show "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2" that is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

"It is always fascinating... the army. There is always an attraction. The army people have different lifestyles. I see this as an opportunity to pay my tribute to the Indian Army," said the "Fukrey" actor.

This is just his second TV show after 2018's "Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai".

Asked why he doesn't take up too many TV shows, the "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" actor said: "I think the real scenario of our TV industry is not that good... content wise. I am surprised to see that TV (content) in Turkey and Pakistan is far better than ours," he pointed out.

Like his first show, he won't be sticking around for long for his second TV project either. He is an actor who likes to do different things.

He will be seen reprising his role as Sub-Inspector Jairaj Singh in the second season of "Delhi Crime".

"I cannot reveal much about that. The only thing that I can say is that this time, it is a different case. It will be the same character with a different case," he said.

He has another web series, "Patal Lok". "It is a crime thriller involving the police and criminals. I am playing a cop again... a different cop," he shared.

As for films, he will be seen in "Roohi Afza", also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

"I have done a small part. The film is about the 'bhoot' (ghost) and all. It's a horror comedy. I am playing a 'bhoot bhagane wala tantric' in that. I am looking forward to it as I haven't done comedy till now," he said.