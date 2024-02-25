Anurag Kashyap: Interesting! The outsider who became a Bollywood legend

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap, a name synonymous with groundbreaking cinema, is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. Despite starting as an outsider with no connections in Bollywood, he has emerged as one of the biggest names in the industry, known for his bold storytelling and unconventional films.

Born and raised in Uttar Pradesh, Anurag initially had dreams of becoming a scientist and studying zoology. However, fate had other plans for him, and he discovered his passion for filmmaking in 1993. Determined to break into the industry, he faced numerous challenges and rejections, as Bollywood was largely dominated by established families at the time.

One of his early struggles was gaining entry into Prithvi Theatre, founded by Prithviraj Kapoor. Undeterred, Anurag worked as a waiter and even swept the stage just to spend more time inside the theatre. His persistence paid off, and he eventually started writing scripts for television when satellite TV was emerging in India.

Also Read: What! Did you know? Salman Khan exiled Anurag Kashyap from the most popular film Tere Naam due to THIS reason; Here’s why?

During his early days in Mumbai, Anurag faced homelessness and often slept on footpaths, paying Rs 6 for a spot. Despite these hardships, his passion for filmmaking never wavered. He eventually got his big break when he was hired to direct "Tere Naam," starring Salman Khan. However, he was replaced after requesting Salman to grow chest hair for authenticity, a decision that led to disagreements and his departure from the project.

Undeterred by setbacks, Anurag continued to pursue his passion and eventually directed his breakthrough film, "Gangs of Wasseypur." The film became a cult classic and showcased his unique storytelling style. Since then, he has directed several acclaimed films and has become a respected figure in the industry.

Today, Anurag Kashyap is not only a successful director but also a producer and screenwriter. His journey from a struggling outsider to a Bollywood legend is a testament to his talent, perseverance, and dedication to his craft.

Also Read: What! Did you know? Salman Khan exiled Anurag Kashyap from the most popular film Tere Naam due to THIS reason; Here’s why?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA