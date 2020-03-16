Anurag Kashyap posts happy pic with ex-wives Aarti Bajaj, Kalki Koechlin

On a day when the media was invited to a screening of his directorial, the mystery drama 'Dobaaraa', Anurag Kashyap did what Aamir Khan is famous for doing -- let everyone know that he's still good friends with his ex-wives. 'Dobaaraa' is awaiting its big-screen release on August 19.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 08:45
movie_image: 
Anurag Kashyap posts happy pic with ex-wives Aarti Bajaj, Kalki Koechlin

MUMBAI:  On a day when the media was invited to a screening of his directorial, the mystery drama 'Dobaaraa', Anurag Kashyap did what Aamir Khan is famous for doing -- let everyone know that he's still good friends with his ex-wives. 'Dobaaraa' is awaiting its big-screen release on August 19.

Kashyap posted a happy picture on Instagram of him with his two ex-wives: Aarti Bajaj, the film editor whom he was married to between 2003 and 2009, and Kalki Koechlin, the actress and author who made her Bollywood debut with his 2009 film, 'Dev D'. He called them his "two pillars", to which his daughter Aaliyah responded with one telling word: "Iconic".

Kashyap, as Aaliyah told the world, had a happy Sunday brunch with Aarti, who, incidentally, is the editor of 'Dobaaraa' and has been associated with her ex-husband since the time he made his first film -- the short thriller 'Last Train to Mahakali' for Star Plus -- in 1999. Among the many projects the two have worked on together, 'Sacred Games' is the more notable recent collaboration.

Kalki most recently worked with Kashyap on the second season of 'Sacred Games'. They married in 2011, separated in 2013 and divorced in 2015.

Thereafter, Kalki married her Israeli boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, and in 2020, they had a daughter they named Sappho. She has recounted her experience of being pregnant and then becoming a first-time parent in her delectably funny book, 'The Elephant in the Womb'.

Another of Kashyap's 'Sacred Games' associates, Kubbra Sait, meanwhile, took to Twitter to give a glowing review to 'Dobaaraa', calling it "a mad mad maddddd film".

Kubbra wrote: "It's crazy ... and blew me away with a gripping storyline and the performances. A film that kept me on the edge of my seat till the last moment."

Will that be how audiences will respond to 'Dobaaraa' at a time when even Aamir Khan's much-hyped 'Laal Singh Chaddha' did not get crowds even on an extended holiday weekend? And will it end its main star Taapsee Pannu's long dry spell at the box office? That, as they say, time will only tell.

SOURCE- IANS

Dobaaraa Anurag Kashyap Aamir Khan Aarti Bajaj Kalki Koechlin Dev D Aaliyah Last Train to Mahakali Kalki The Elephant in the Womb Sacred Games Instagram TelltyChakkar Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 08:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Sid accepts to be the father of Prachi’s child, wants a life with her
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anupama to give a tough fight to Ankush and Barkha, Vanraj to support Anupama
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the...
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
MUMBAI:  From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon...
With Aamir tanking, Akshay delivering 3rd dud, B'wood stares at an abyss
MUMBAI : After disaster struck the two Independence Day long weekend releases -- Aamir Khan's long-awaited, mega-hyped...
Anupamaa: OMG! Barkha wants to kill Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Anupama vs Barkha, Anupama to take a major step
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Latest Video