Anurag Kashyap says if something happens to nurses, doctors, end is certain; check

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of the deadly coronavirus. The rising cases have left everyone worried. Government is leaving no stone unturned to deal with the crisis. Doctors and other professionals are working relentlessly to ensure cure and safety of citizens.

So, after Janta Curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3 April, had appealed to citizens to once again stand united and show solidarity in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, by lighting a candle, flashlight at 9pm sharp for 9 minutes on 5 April. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and others participated in it. The 9baje9minute initiative was popular as can be seen from the flooding of pictures and videos on social media by various celebrities.

Now, Anurag Kashyap has expressed his view about the same, and said that people could keep participating in these initiatives to light candles, clang plates, but none of it will help, and that the end is certain. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “ देश को Corona से बचाने के लिए सबसे ज़रूरी है ,कि हमारे डॉक्टर और नर्सेज़ और सभी स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी सेहतमंद और सुरक्षित रहें ।उन्हें कुछ हो गया ना तो फिर थाली बजाओ या दिया जलाओ, या जो भी अगला programme करो ।अंत निश्चित है । #DocsNeedGear #TestKaroNa.”

चाचू की यह हिम्मत कि वो ताऊ बनने की कोशिश करें !!!! पप्पा को ग़ुस्सा आया ना तो बस ..... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 7, 2020

Anurag Kashyap has always been vocal about expressing his views and even though he gets a lot of resistance on Twitter, he stays the course on talking his mind. The cases of Coronavirus have been on the rise even after two weeks of lockdown and a lot of the focus is now on testing and providing facilities to the medical staff of the country.

