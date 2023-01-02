Anurag Kashyap says that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has caused a revolution in Indian cinema’s

Anurag Kashyap has been vocal about his appreciation of Pathaan, and spoke in various interviews about how there is a 'kranti' happening in Indian theatres thanks to the film, and more.
MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan’s most anticipated film – Pathaan – which released on the 25th of January, has broken records, becoming the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs. 300 crores mark in India. According to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, this film is stirring a revolution in the country. Anurag has been all praises for the film right from when it was released last week.

In one of his recent interviews, he spoke about how the audience flooded cinema halls to see the movie, even though it was on the receiving end of boycott and ban claims.

In conversation with a media portal, he was asked if other than love, films can bring 'kranti’ (revolution) in the country, to which Anurag said, “Filmon se hamesh hi aati hai. Aaj kranti ho rahi hai cinema halls mein, Shah Rukh Khan ki Pathaan ke liye, aaj kranti ho rahi hai (Films have also fanned revolution. Today there is a revolution in Indian cinema halls thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan)…”

Also Read :  Pathaan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shows a drop but still collects a huge number

After watching Pathaan on the first day itself, Anurag appreciated the film a lot and especially Shah Rukh's performance. He told reporters, “Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar pehle kabhi laga nahi. Toh hum toh usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur itna khatarnak action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai. Mujhe nahi lagta unhone is tarah ka action pehle kiya hai (I've never seen Shah Rukh Khan so beautiful. So we came to see him and we are very happy. The action sequence is so dangerous, it is the first time Shah Rukh did such a role. I don't think he has ever done this kind of action).”

Recently in an interview with a news portal, while he was speaking about this being SRK’s comeback film, and people's reaction to it, he said, “People are coming back to cinema and people are coming back and dancing on screen. People are euphoric about the movie. There is euphoria and this euphoria is beautiful. This euphoria was missing. This euphoria is also a socio-political euphoria, it is like making a statement.”

The film Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film’s first week collection in India itself is Rs. 315 crores nett. Pathaan was released on 25th January in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It has been breaking multiple records ever since its release. The film had earlier become the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs. 200 crore-club in India.

Also Read : Anurag Kashyap talks about why Sacred Games 3 was shelved, says, “OTT ki aaj ki date mein himmat nahi hai”

Credits : Hindustan Times

