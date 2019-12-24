Anurag Kashyap sorry for taking part in anti-Mandal stir of '90s

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has apologised publicly after he revealed on social media that he had taken part in anti-Mandal Commission protests in the nineties.



This comes at a time when the filmmaker is extremely critical about the Narendra Modi government and its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), and is constantly voicing his views on social media. Now the filmmaker has stoked a fresh controversy by talking about his participation in the anti-Mandal Commission protests.



It all started when a user tweeted on Monday: "Did Anurag Kashyap or Shivam Vij ever join any protest? They are afraid of being killed? You can pull someone. But don't push."



Replying to the tweet, Kashyap wrote in Hindi that he took part in the protests in Mumbai's August Kranti Marg last week, in Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011 and also the anti-Mandal Commission protests in the nineties.



Replying to the filmmaker's tweet, a user named Tejas Harad wrote: "Liberals are incoherent khichdi. They will support whatever the coolest thing is there to support at any moment. Also, thanks for telling us you are a casteist prick, @anuragkashyap72".



The "Manmarziyaan" helmer immediately apologised for his earlier tweet, in two separate tweets.



"Well Tejas I was a 19 year old then and what I was then and what I am now are two different people.. wasn't a casteist even then.. just had no idea what I was out for.. anyways," he wrote in one tweet.



"Tejas I absolutely will apologise for it. I wrote the tweet in an answer to the accusation. I do not oppose SC/ST/OBC reservations. But what I was part of, is a truth I can't hide for someone to dig it out and throw it at me," he wrote on another tweet.



Even though Kashyap has apologised, netizens have not been very kind on the filmmaker after learning about his participation in the anti-Mandal protests.



A user commented: "And another 20 years down the line, you'll apologise for this, after all you care about the limelight than the 'cause' for the protest anyway."



Another wrote: "I hope you regret supporting Anna's India against corruption. It was a big fraud committed on the Indian Republic. Not blaming you."



A few users also came out in Anurag Kashyap's support. One user commented: "Respect, Anurag. You really don't have to apologise, you were 19 back then. #NoToFacism".



Another wrote: "We feel you bro. Your honesty is exceptional. Rare these days."



Anurag Kashyap had quit Twitter in August. He only recently joined back to voice his protests against the government's implementation of the CAA. The filmmaker has even called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "Urban Nazi".

Source: IANS