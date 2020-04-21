Anurag Kashyap to Taapsee: 'Tum bahut hi kharaab ho'

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback video on Instagram, where she works out in the gym with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
The actor-director duo can be seen doing squats. She captioned the video: "The director-actor who workout together make some amazing stories together ! And some amazing memories on the side too... I wish I can explain that here but it's dinner time soon n it won't be good for everyone' s DIGESTION.
"So as of now all I can say is... see u in the gym soon @anuragkashyap10 ! Triceps Vs Quadriceps! Let the games begin!!!!! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"
Moments later when Kashyap saw the video he replied: "Tum bahut hi kharaab ho. (You are really bad.)"
The two have together worked in the 2018 release, "Manmarziyaan", where Taapsee essayed the free-spirited Rumi. The film also featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.
The actress will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu" in the coming months.
