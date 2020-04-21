News

Anurag Kashyap to Taapsee: 'Tum bahut hi kharaab ho'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2020 06:41 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback video on Instagram, where she works out in the gym with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

The actor-director duo can be seen doing squats. She captioned the video: "The director-actor who workout together make some amazing stories together ! And some amazing memories on the side too... I wish I can explain that here but it's dinner time soon n it won't be good for everyone' s DIGESTION.

"So as of now all I can say is... see u in the gym soon @anuragkashyap10 ! Triceps Vs Quadriceps! Let the games begin!!!!! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

Moments later when Kashyap saw the video he replied: "Tum bahut hi kharaab ho. (You are really bad.)"

The two have together worked in the 2018 release, "Manmarziyaan", where Taapsee essayed the free-spirited Rumi. The film also featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

The actress will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu" in the coming months.

Tags Taapsee Pannu Instagram Anurag Kashyap Manmarziyaan Haseen Dillruba Shabaash Mithu TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here