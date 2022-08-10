Anusha Dandekar reacts to netizens commenting on her relationship status, says “how boring does your own love life have to be…”

MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry. The actress and former supermodel’s life has always been under scrutiny since she broke up with Tv actor Karan Kundrra. Netizens have been curious to know her relationship status and have made several comments on it. The actress has finally reacted to it.

She wrote a cryptic post about it on her social media page that read, “Hey Instagramers…. just a side note... I can date a bunch, have a bunch of flings, be committed, get married, get divorced, be single or celibate whenever i want! Thankyou for thinking you get to decide or have an opinion on my love life... but how boring does your own love life have to be that you are so interested in mine constantly! Even when you are invested in other couples you are still crawling into my timeline to see what and who I'm doing! I'm flattered but no thanks, …... OFF!”

Check out the post below;

Anushka and Karan were dating for 5 years before they announced their break-up in 2021. Karan meanwhile met Tejasswi Prakash in the Bigg Boss house and both fell in love.

Credit- TOI