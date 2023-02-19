Anushka: Aditya Chopra told me not to tell my parents about 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'

Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra told actress Anushka Sharma to not tell her parents about her debut film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' starring Shah Rukh Khan.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 14:45
movie_image: 
Anushka: Aditya Chopra told me not to tell my parents about 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra told actress Anushka Sharma to not tell her parents about her debut film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

In the docu-series 'The Romantics', actress Anushka reveals how Aditya Chopra wanted to keep her debut under wraps, to an extent that he told Anushka to not even tell her parents about Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Anushka reveals laughing, "Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn't want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, 'you can't tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parent'. I said, "Huh?"

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF's contribution to Indian cinema in 'The Romantics'.

'The Romantics' has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of 'Indian Matchmaking' and the 'Never Have I Ever' franchise.


SOURCE-IANS

 

Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra told actress Anushka Sharma Aamir Khan to Salman Khan from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma the mega-stars TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Aarya' director wants to create a series on Sikandar's character 'Daulat'
MUMBAI:Director Ram Madhvani has expressed his desire to make a series or film centred on Sikandar Kher's character...
SLB says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his unique aesthetics and storytelling, will soon make his...
Akash Singh Rajput returns as Rocky in 'Aashram 4': It will be more intense this time
MUMBAI:Mirzapur' actor Akash Singh Rajput talked about returning as Rocky in the next season of Prakash Jha's web...
Lack of patience most difficult part of modern relationships: Aisha Ahmed
MUMBAI:Actress Aisha Ahmed, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her recently released streaming show, 'Minus...
Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life
MUMBAI ::Actress Anchal Sahu, who is currently seen essaying the role of Parineet Kakkar in the show 'Parineeti',...
Recent Stories
SLB says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding
SLB says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding

Latest Video

Related Stories
SLB says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding
SLB says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'
SLB: A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for me
SLB: A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for me
Shah Rukh Khan: My kids say I have a damn cool body in 'Pathaan'
Shah Rukh Khan: My kids say I have a damn cool body in 'Pathaan'
Akshay Kumar says he is inspired by Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff
Akshay Kumar says he is inspired by Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff
'It is a dream come true for any director to work with Akshay,' says Raj Mehta
'It is a dream come true for any director to work with Akshay,' says Raj Mehta