Anushka to hubby Virat: Want to scream, tell the world what an amazing man you are

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a heartfelt note to wish her husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday.

Anushka shared a picture posing with Virat in Dubai. In the image, the two are seen hugging each other dressed in Indian wear.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "No filter needed for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can."

"You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you."

She added: "Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness !"

Virat dropped a comment, where he called Anushka his "guiding force".

"You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to God everyday for us being together my love. I love you."

Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called "Virushka" by their fans, are currently in the UAE for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

The two tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their first born – a daughter, whom they lovingly named Vamika on January 11.

The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018. She produced the web series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' for OTT last year.

SOURCE : IANS