Anushka looks back at 'Phillauri' three years on

24 Mar 2020 06:22 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma's production venture "Phillauri" was released three years ago on this day. The actress looks back at the film saying it was an attempt at disrupting the content landscape on her part as an artiste as well as her production house Clean Slate Films.

" 'Phillauri' was a daring project for Clean Slate Films. We were giving India its friendly, lovable neighbourhood spirit that audiences had never seen before. From a concept level itself, it was unique. I was pleased to see the reactions for the film and it validated our attempt at making something extremely new and extremely original to the audiences," Anushka said.

She added: "The film was modern and youthful and yet had an underlying cultural and historical reference that connected with people. For a young production house like ours, 'Phillauri' was an attempt in trying to disrupt the content landscape."

As a producer, Anushka says she also tried to ensure the film had original compositions. The soundtrack is credited to Shashwat Sachdev and Jasleen Royal.

"Even the album of 'Phillauri' was original. In an era of remixes, our album stood out with original compositions. I'm proud of the film and happy that we took the call to produce it," she said.

Personally, Anushka says the film was an enriching experience. She learnt several new things playing a friendly ghost.

"For me, personally, I also learnt something new as an actor. I was on the harness in mid-air when I was in the spirit avatar and delivered
my scenes. It was challenging as well as exhilarating. I learnt so much about shooting and acting in a film that was forward-thinking with technology. I loved every bit of being Shashi," she said.

"Phillauri" starred Anushka with Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada and was directed by Anshai Lal.

