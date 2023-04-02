Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive

Anushka Ranjan is very close to Alia Bhatt and recently during an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar the Wedding Pullav actress opened up about meeting Raha Kapoor, and more..
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive

MUMBAI:Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in November 2021. A few weeks ago, there were reports that they are expecting their first child, but it just turned out to be a rumour.

Anushka is also very close to Alia Bhatt and recently during an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar the Wedding Pullav actress opened up about her pregnancy rumours, meeting Raha Kapoor, and more...

How did you react when you read about your pregnancy rumours on social media?

I was at my mum’s house, and my maid who had raised me, she had come home. I am sitting and gossiping with her and my mother is like ‘by the way you are pregnant; it’s come in the news’. So, I told her every 10 days it comes, forget it and I let it go thinking it was just one article. Suddenly, I started getting screenshots and people were like ‘tere ko bachha ho raha hai, tune bataya nahi’. I was like this is getting serious. I was telling my close friends, are you guys mad? What’s wrong with you all? We were on a trip and they were thinking it’s a babymoon. So, after some time I came to Adi and told him that the family is calling and everyone is getting upset that they have found out through social media, so we need to officially say we are not pregnant. So, we came with this dumb thing where he is lying on my lap and I am holding him and saying this is my only baby. So, we laughed it off at the rumours and we clarified.

Couples plan like this year they will have their first baby, and later they will have a second one. Have you and Aditya planned like that?

Not at all, and yesterday, his family came over and they have children like his cousins. I was just doing the math; they were like bus ka fees itna hota hai, school ka fees itna hota hai, extra-curricular ka itna hota hai, so I was like oh my god. My childhood was amazing; my parents have given the best childhood. We had the best birthday parties and everything. So, we have decided that we want to work to an extent that whenever we have kids they won’t be deprived of anything. They will see the best of education; they will see the best of extra-curricular activities. So, I want to make sure that we reach a point of security where I can give that and more to a child. So, right now, we are working on ourselves, we are working on our careers, our future and then we will plan.


Talking about babies, have you met Raha. Tell us something about her.

She is a doll and she is very cute; she is just a happy baby. I have met her just once and when I met her all she did was stare and smile at me, and I was like that is so cute. I was in shock when I saw her (Alia) hold a baby, I was like this baby is holding a baby. For me it was just like an unbelievable situation. If I have to see my sister holding a child I think I will faint because I have taken her as a daughter all my life. But, she is adorable; she is an angel baby.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive

