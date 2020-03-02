News

Anushka Sharma is all praises for Madhuri Dixit Nene

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2020 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. It was only a few weeks ago that the actress was spotted with Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami shooting at a cricket stadium but she has not given any confirmation about the shoot yet. The actress, who has been MIA from the big screen, makes sure to impress her fans with some amazing photos and videos on her social media account. Her pic with her hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli during their vacay has set the internet on fire.

Anushka, who is quite active on social media, expressed her love for Madhuri Dixit Nene recently. Praising the expressions of the legendary actress, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress has shared a video of Madhuri from the song Didi Tera Dewar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, 'Madhuri Dixit’s expressions are legendaryyy!! Uff.'

Have a look at her post below.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Anushka Sharma Madhuri Dixit Zero Shah Rukh Khan Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and others felicitates winners with ACE Business Awards 2020

Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and...

more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
29 Feb 2020 09:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Face-off Jannat-Siddharth V/S Jannat-Faisu | Who makes the most amazing Tik-Tol pair?
Face-off Jannat-Siddharth V/S Jannat-Faisu | Who... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here