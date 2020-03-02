Anushka Sharma is all praises for Madhuri Dixit Nene

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. It was only a few weeks ago that the actress was spotted with Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami shooting at a cricket stadium but she has not given any confirmation about the shoot yet. The actress, who has been MIA from the big screen, makes sure to impress her fans with some amazing photos and videos on her social media account. Her pic with her hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli during their vacay has set the internet on fire.

Anushka, who is quite active on social media, expressed her love for Madhuri Dixit Nene recently. Praising the expressions of the legendary actress, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress has shared a video of Madhuri from the song Didi Tera Dewar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, 'Madhuri Dixit’s expressions are legendaryyy!! Uff.'

Have a look at her post below.

Credits: Pinkvilla