Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika receives a RAINBOW-THEMED gift hamper

MUMBAI : In Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most cherished couples. With their endearing friendship, the two never miss an opportunity to turn every corner of the town red. The pair frequently fulfills popular BFF and couple goals. Virat and Anushka got married in 2017. Following four years of blissful marriage, the couple embarked on parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Vamika. In the present, the incredibly romantic couple welcomed parenthood into their lives a second time with the arrival of their son, Akaay Kohli.

We recently came across a video of Vamika Kohli, the daughter of Virat and Anushka Sharma, receiving a rainbow-themed birthday hamper. A large white box with cutouts of clouds was seen. The huge board with Vamika's name and a painting of a unicorn within the box were inside.

In addition, the package had a sweet message for Vamika, the daughter of Virat and Anushka. A message that read "Happy Birthday Vamika" was attached to the card, which was decorated with a painting of stars and rainbows.

A lovely pink and blue backpack among the many gifts Vamika received for her birthday, along with some necessities for preschool. The front of the bag included adorable robot detailing, and Vamika's name was printed on it. A cutesy speed jump rope, multiple notepads, color boxes, and DIY supplies were included in the gift basket in addition to that.

On January 1, 2024, a video including multiple footage and pictures of the cricket player with Anushka and Vamika was shared on Virat Kohli's fan page. Virat and Anushka posed in a picture with Mahek Dhingra, the older daughter of Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, the former's sister.

Virat was seen in a video clip reportedly with his wife and daughter, attending a concert. However, Vamika's picture was the one that captured everyone's hearts. Vamika was seen posing with her cousins in the picture. Even though the child's face was covered by a sticker, she appeared quite sophisticated because she was dressed in a teddy bear shirt, polka-dot trousers, and little white sneakers.

