Anushka Sharma bakes a cake for her dad's birthday; check

MUMBAI: The nation is dealing with a crisis satiation owing to the deadly coronavirus. Considering the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation-wide-lockdown for 21 days.

With no option of going out, celebrities are making sure to indulge in creative activities and bond with their family and Anushka Sharma is no different. As the actress and her hubby Virat Kolhi are locked down, the celebration is very much on as today is Anushka’s father’s birthday. On this special occasion, Anushka decided to bake a cake for him.

She took to her social media page and shared a series of videos. With the process of the cake, she captioned it as, “Today is my dad's 59th birthday.” In the second story, she continued, “So I decided to bake him a cake,” giving a reason by saying, “Cuz getting one from somewhere is a Bewakoof level idea.” In the next story, where we can see cake didn’t fluff much as it was supposed to be, plus, giving us an important baking tip that baking powder and soda are different. She wrote, “That's the sound of support and hunger from my bestie/husband. Also, I know the cake didn't rise much cuz I thought baking powder and soda have the same result. They don't.” Finally giving us a glimpse of the result, she wrote, “Here it is!” The actress later posted a picture with her father and captioned it as, “My handsome papa loved the cake. Over and out from here now!”

Take a look below.