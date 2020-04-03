News

Anushka Sharma : Everybody is unique

03 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday conducted an interactive session with her fans. She asked her followers to share one habit which they all have developed in themselves amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

When one social media user said that he/she is good at nothing, the "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" actress gave the follower a meaningful advice.

"Everybody is unique and good for something (lots of things). Don't compare yourself and ruin your peace," Anushka said.

Anushka also shared how important is to learn lessons from the ongoing health crises.

"We gotta learn... warna aur phatke padenge!," she added.

Before wrapping the session, Anushka thanked her followers to "share the thoughts" with her.

"I am happy to know so many are making the most of this and being strong. Happiest knowing you all are connecting with yourselves on a deeper level. Let's stay home, stay safe and stay strong," she concluded.

