Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being called 'Mrs Kohli'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who was seen attending an event here, had a hilarious reaction when she was referred to as 'Mrs Kohli' by the paparazzis.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 23:37
movie_image: 
Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who was seen attending an event here, had a hilarious reaction when she was referred to as 'Mrs Kohli' by the paparazzis.

A video shared by a celebrity paparazzi shows Anushka looking stunning in a black dress. As soon as she stepped on the red carpet, the photographers started referring to her as 'Mrs Kohli' and kept screaming for her to look at the camera.

Hearing this, Anushka laughed and was heard saying: "Relax! Why are you all shouting? Wait! Mere kaan... I have not recovered from the shouting from yesterday."

The photographers said that they missed her clicking her at events, she replied 'mere kaan bajj rahe hai."

Recently, Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli decided to merge their respective foundations - Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation - to launch a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need.

Anushka will next be seen in 'Chakda Xpress'. The Netflix film, which is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream -- to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Bollywood Anushka Sharma Mrs Kohli Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Netflix TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 23:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life
MUMBAI:Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood.After...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being called 'Mrs Kohli'
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who was seen attending an event here, had a hilarious reaction when she was...
Hitesh Bharadwaj on 'Udaariyan': 'Being part of a popular show is a challenge'
MUMBAI :TV actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who is seen playing the role of Ekam in 'Udaariyan', talked about his association...
Vikrant Massey to host 'Crimes Aaj Kal'; focus on crimes committed by youngsters
MUMBAI:'Qubool Hai' actor Vikrant Massey is all set to host a crime show 'Crimes Aaj Kal' which will be based on real...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being
Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being called 'Mrs Kohli'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'
Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'
Zeenat Aman is 'Meme-at Aman' on Instagram, shares quirky memes inspired by her
Zeenat Aman is 'Meme-at Aman' on Instagram, shares quirky memes inspired by her
Aditya Roy Kapoor
Vardhan Ketkar on directing Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in 'Gumraah'
Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’
Vardhan Ketkar
Vardhan Ketkar on directing Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in 'Gumraah'
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn: In early 90s, directors used to give an idea of scene without script