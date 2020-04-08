News

Anushka Sharma misses the good old days

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2020 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: Although Anushka Sharma is having a good time with Virat Kohli and her parents during the lockdown, she is really missing the days when she was out and about in town. The actress, who is constantly dropping pictures on her Instagram account from her quarantine period, dropped a picture from her movie promotional spree. Anushka shared a picture from Sui Dhaaga – Made in India's promotional spree when she was clicked with her co-star Varun Dhawan in town.

The picture has Varun and Anushka  on a bicycle, as they possibly arrived for the movie event. She mentioned about how once upon a time, they wore sunglasses when they stepped out, and compared it to today’s scenario, which has compelled us to wear a surgical mask to protect ourselves from COVID-19 pandemic. 

This image has Sui Dhaaga’s song Sab Badhiya Hai playing in the background.

Have a look.

1

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Sui Dhaaga Varun Dhawan COVID-19 Sab Badhiya Hai Lockdown Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here