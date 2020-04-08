Anushka Sharma misses the good old days

MUMBAI: Although Anushka Sharma is having a good time with Virat Kohli and her parents during the lockdown, she is really missing the days when she was out and about in town. The actress, who is constantly dropping pictures on her Instagram account from her quarantine period, dropped a picture from her movie promotional spree. Anushka shared a picture from Sui Dhaaga – Made in India's promotional spree when she was clicked with her co-star Varun Dhawan in town.

The picture has Varun and Anushka on a bicycle, as they possibly arrived for the movie event. She mentioned about how once upon a time, they wore sunglasses when they stepped out, and compared it to today’s scenario, which has compelled us to wear a surgical mask to protect ourselves from COVID-19 pandemic.

This image has Sui Dhaaga’s song Sab Badhiya Hai playing in the background.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE