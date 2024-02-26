Anushka Sharma planned to return to work before delivering son Akaay? Netizen speculate ‘Unplanned Pregnancy’

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma is one of the finest actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has been part of many blockbusters and Band Baja Baarat, Dil Dhadakne Do, among many others. The actress is married to cricket legend Virat Kohli and has two children with him; Vamika and Akaay.

Anushka, who will soon be seen in the biopic Chakda Xpress was reportedly supposed to return back to work before she found out she was expecting.  Virushka, as fans call the couple, tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2021. Their son Akaay was born recently on 15th February

A post has now been going viral on Reddit where many claim that Anushka’s second pregnancy was unplanned as seems like she was eager to get back to acting.

Virat has always spoken very fondly of his wife. Once he said, “When you see a life partner become a mother that's when you realise and understand the strength of a mother. The way Anushka handled everything is amazing and astonishing, she shot a whole film in between.”

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodshaadis

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 18:18

