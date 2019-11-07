Anushka Sharma’s next is a romantic flick with a crazy twist

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma these days is grabbing the headlines for her lovely holiday in Himalayas with her husband Virat Kholi, and she is sharing the journey through her Instagram posts where she is sharing a lot of photos and videos and giving the audiences major holidaying goals.

The actress last movie Zero which released almost a year ago was a major debacle at the Box office. Since then the actress as been on a break, and is waiting for the right script to come her way. There were reports doing the rounds that the actress will be seen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the remake of the classic movie Satte Pe Satta and the movie will be helmed by Farha Khan.

As per sources the actress next will be a romantic flick which will have a twist in it, and the movie and her character will be very edgy just like the one’s she played in her previous movie like NH10, Pari and PK.

Well we are sure that whenever the actress has chosen a role she as nailed the character and as given kickass performance and we can’t wait to watch her on the big screen.