Anushka Sharma slams Farokh Engineer's claims of selectors serving her tea

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma, who made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the highly successful romantic film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, went on to establish herself as one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. She played prominent roles in films like Sultan, PK and Sanju. The actress is also a producer. With her work and fashionable looks, she inspires people. The actress, who is married to Virat Kohli, is currently making headlines for slamming Farokh Engineer's claims of selectors serving her tea.

Well, former umpire Farokh Engineer revealed that Anushka Sharma was served tea by selectors during the 2019 ICC World Cup matches. Anushka, this time chose to break her silence and blasted Farokh and said she chooses to speak this time because her silence shouldn't be treated as her weakness.

The actor's post started off by saying, "I have always been of the opinion that maintaining silence on false and fabricated news and stories against one is the best way to deal with your detractors. this is how I have handled my career for 11 years now. " The actor went on to pick each "news" and gossip related to her and Virat that have made rounds through the tabloids over the years and emphatically said "I kept quiet" on all those instances.

She also goes on to say that she chose not to stay silent anymore because that was being treated as her weakness. Sharma mentioned, "I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone's thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof and leave me OUT of it." She added, “...and for the record, I drink coffee."