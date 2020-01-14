News

Anushka Sharma trolls Varun Dhawan's picture

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Street Dancer 3D’. While he is promoting his film, a lot of pictures and videos are going viral on the internet.

 Even today, the actor shared his own picture with the furballs and it was clicked during the promotions of his film. Varun took to his Instagram account and put a god emoticon.

In the pictures, he can be seen donning a white t-shirt with a black leather jacket and ripped denim shorts. He can be seen cutely posing with the dogs

While he shared these adorable pictures, Anushka Sharma had a gala time laughing on him. She was quick to comment and ask Varun if the dogs were responsible for his ripped denim. Anushka wrote, “Are these doggos guilty of biting off your jeans ?”

Check out the post below : 

