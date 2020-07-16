Anushka Sharma's Pawwdorable morning ritual will take away your mid-week blues

MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma along with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli is making the utmost use of quarantine and how. The duo doles out major relationship goals. Amid the spike in COVID-2019 cases every day, Virushka treats their fans with some adorable pictures of them together or individually. During the lockdown, Anushka became a trendsetter when she turned a hairdresser for hubby Virat Kohli. Well, it’s not only these two, who have made their fan’s lockdown easy-peasy, but it’s also their adorable pets who often make a cameo in their Insta stories or pictures.

Recently, Anushka shared a few pictures from her morning ritual with her pet Dude. Sharing some adorable pictures Anushka wrote in the caption that she follows dental oiling routine empty stomach and she’s often accompanied by doggo, Dude. She wrote, “My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as "kavala" or "gundusha", a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out . This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too”

The first two pictures see her massaging her pooch, while the other one sees her sitting beside her dog and the last one has her kissing him. The Pari actress looks cute in a white-based printed night suit.

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE